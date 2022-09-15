BJP ups ante against AAP with new 'sting' video

BJP ups ante against AAP over liquor policy scam with new 'sting' video

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 15 2022, 12:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2022, 12:23 ist
BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi. Credit: Twitter/@BJP4India

The BJP on Thursday stepped up its attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the Delhi Excise policy by releasing another "sting" video to "prove" that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government received kickbacks from key players.

BJP leaders Sudhanshu Trivedi and Adesh Gupta jointly addressed a press conference at the party's headquarters in New Delhi and alleged that the Delhi government demanded Rs 5 crore as fees for companies to get tenders under the new excise policy. They alleged that the steep fee of Rs 5 crore facilitated the entry of only major players. 

The BJP leaders claimed that the AAP used the money for financing elections in Punjab and Goa.

More to follow...

BJP
AAP
Delhi
India News

