BJP woos farmers with pension scheme in Haryana

The road to power in Haryana clearly passes through its numerous farms. The Modi government has walked the extra-mile to woo the farmers in the poll-bound state by ensuring their registration in huge numbers for the specially designed pension scheme.

Of the 16 lakh farmers enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana, nearly four lakh hail from Haryana. According to the figures presented at an agriculture conference here on Friday, as many as 3.99 lakh farmers have been registered under the scheme that promises pension of Rs 3,000 per month to small and marginal farmers.

Bihar, the state to have the second-highest registrations under the scheme, has enrolled 1.94 lakh farmers, almost half the number enrolled in Haryana, where elections are scheduled for October 21.

Under the scheme, announced in the Union Budget presented in July, the government proposes to give a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 to small and marginal farmers in the age group of 18-40 years after attaining the age of 60.

Registration for the initiative was launched by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on August 9, with farmers having to make a contribution between Rs 55 and Rs 200 depending on the age, with the government pitching in an equal amount.

The pension scheme for farmers was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 12 at Ranchi in Jharkhand. The state goes to polls later this year.

Jharkhand too has witnessed higher registration of farmers – 1.86 lakh – under the scheme. Curiously, Maharashtra, which goes for elections along with Haryana on October 21, has seen registration of just 66,875 farmers under the initiative.

In both Haryana and Maharashtra, the BJP appears to be on a stronger wicket as the Opposition Congress is battling intense factionalism and regional parties struggling to retain their identities.