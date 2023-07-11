Brij Bhushan 'liable to be prosecuted, punished' in sexual harassment case: Delhi Police

Trouble seems to be mounting on Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as the Delhi Police chargesheet explicitly states that the "investigation so far" points towards Singh being "liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences" of molestation, stalking, and sexual harassment.
Sections 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 D (stalking), and 506 (criminal intimidation) were invoked against Singh, reported The Indian Express. Besides, a June 13 chargesheet also states that, in one case, the WFI chief harassed a victim "continously and repeatedly".
“The accused may please be summoned to face trial and witnesses named in the list of witnesses appended with the chargesheet may be called for their examination along with documents mentioned with their names,” the chargesheet states.
As per the chargesheet, cops spoke to 108 witnesses, out of which 15, including coaches, wrestlers, and refrees stood by the allegation of sexual harassment against Singh. However, Singh has denied all the accusations and stated that he has never met any of the wrestlers, nor does he have their phone numbers.
In their complaints, the wrestlers have alleged 15 incidents of sexual harassment including various instances of intimidation, stalking, and at least 10 episodes of inappropriate touching.
The corrobrative statements of witnesses, specifically of the six wrestlers, have been included in the chargesheet by Delhi police.
Wrestler 1
Allegations: “I was out for dinner in the hotel restaurant, the accused (Singh) called me to his dinner table… placed his hand on my breast, groped me and then slid his hand down to my stomach… repeatedly for 3-4 times … In the WFI office … he started touching me inappropriately on my palm, knee, thighs, shoulders without my consent… he put his
hand on my breast and slid it down my stomach on the pretext of checking my breathing.”
Witnesses' account (3 wrestlers):
it down my stomach on the pretext of checking my breathing…. At federation office… I was called into the room of the accused … my brother was asked to stay back…The accused
(Singh)… closed the door… pulled me towards himself and tried making forceful physical contact.”
Witnesses' account (husband and brother):
me by offering to buy me supplements which I may require as an athlete in exchange for sexual favours.”
Witnesses' account (3 wrestlers and mother):
Likewise, three more survivors' statements have been included in the chargesheet which narrate their side of the story. Delhi Police's SIT visited Bellary, Chandigarh, Rohtak,
Lucknow, Sonipat, Patiala, Hissar, Kurukshetra, and Bhiwani to record statements of the survivors.
