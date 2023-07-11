Brij Bhushan 'liable to be prosecuted, punished' in sexual harassment case: Delhi Police

Trouble seems to be mounting on Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as the Delhi Police chargesheet explicitly states that the "investigation so far" points towards Singh being "liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences" of molestation, stalking, and sexual harassment.

Sections 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 D (stalking), and 506 (criminal intimidation) were invoked against Singh, reported The Indian Express. Besides, a June 13 chargesheet also states that, in one case, the WFI chief harassed a victim "continously and repeatedly".

“The accused may please be summoned to face trial and witnesses named in the list of witnesses appended with the chargesheet may be called for their examination along with documents mentioned with their names,” the chargesheet states.

As per the chargesheet, cops spoke to 108 witnesses, out of which 15, including coaches, wrestlers, and refrees stood by the allegation of sexual harassment against Singh. However, Singh has denied all the accusations and stated that he has never met any of the wrestlers, nor does he have their phone numbers.

In their complaints, the wrestlers have alleged 15 incidents of sexual harassment including various instances of intimidation, stalking, and at least 10 episodes of inappropriate touching.

The corrobrative statements of witnesses, specifically of the six wrestlers, have been included in the chargesheet by Delhi police.

Wrestler 1

Allegations: “I was out for dinner in the hotel restaurant, the accused (Singh) called me to his dinner table… placed his hand on my breast, groped me and then slid his hand down to my stomach… repeatedly for 3-4 times … In the WFI office … he started touching me inappropriately on my palm, knee, thighs, shoulders without my consent… he put his

hand on my breast and slid it down my stomach on the pretext of checking my breathing.”

Witnesses' account (3 wrestlers):

> “The victim was subject to inappropriate sexual contact on the pretext of checking her breathing”.

> “When he was going to congratulate her in the warm-up area after winning, he saw Brij Bhushan putting his hand on her stomach and chest. He found this very strange and bad.

> "There were also wrestlers and staff from other countries in the warmup area”.

> “Brij Bhushan had inappropriately touched the chest and stomach of the victim on the pretext of checking her breathing in the dining area of the hotel/ restaurant…The victim had confided in her that she did not feel good at the time of the incident”.

Wrestler 2

Allegations: “I was lying down on the mat, and the accused to my shock and surprise… without seeking my permission pulled up my T-shirt, placed his hand on my breast and slid

it down my stomach on the pretext of checking my breathing…. At federation office… I was called into the room of the accused … my brother was asked to stay back…The accused

(Singh)… closed the door… pulled me towards himself and tried making forceful physical contact.”

Witnesses' account (husband and brother):

> She appeared to be visibly upset when she came out of the office. On that day, she did not tell him (brother) anything about the incident, but later on came to know of the incident with the complainant after the FIR was registered”.

> “Two-three unknown persons came to him (husband) and threatened them with dire consequences and asked them to keep away from locking horns with Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh”.

Wrestler 3

Allegations: “He made me talk to my parents on the phone… the accused (Singh) called me towards his bed… he tried to hug me forcefully without my permission… He tried to bribe

me by offering to buy me supplements which I may require as an athlete in exchange for sexual favours.”

Witnesses' account (3 wrestlers and mother):

> “She (mother) corroborated the allegations pertaining to the victim narrating the incident to her upon return from the event.

> "She also corroborated the allegation of repeated calls made by the accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after the return of the victim from Kazakhstan”.

Likewise, three more survivors' statements have been included in the chargesheet which narrate their side of the story. Delhi Police's SIT visited Bellary, Chandigarh, Rohtak,

Lucknow, Sonipat, Patiala, Hissar, Kurukshetra, and Bhiwani to record statements of the survivors.