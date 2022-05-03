BSF, Pak rangers exchange sweets along border on Eid

BSF, Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets at outposts along International Border on Eid

The BSF guards the around 2,290 km India-Pakistan International Border (IB)

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • May 03 2022, 15:14 ist
  • updated: May 03 2022, 15:15 ist
order Security Force (BSF) Commandant Jasbir Singh presents sweets to Pakistani Rangers Wing Commander Aamir on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr festival. Credit: PTI Photo

The Border Security Force and the Pakistan Rangers on Tuesday exchanged sweets at various outposts along the International Border in the Jammu region on the occasion of Eid.

"The troops of BSF & Pak Rangers today exchanged sweets on the occasion, Eid, at various BOPs along IB under Jammu frontier in a very cordial atmosphere", DIG BSF S P S Sandhu said.

The exchange of sweets was done all along with the border outposts (BoPs) in Samba, Kathua, R S Pura and Akhnoor, he said.

The BSF offered the sweets to the Rangers and the latter also reciprocated the BSF's gesture by offering sweets, DIG said.

"The BSF has always been on the forefront in creating a peaceful and congenial atmosphere while dominating the border effectively," Sandhu said.

Such gestures help build a peaceful atmosphere and cordial relationships on the border between both the forces, he said.

The BSF guards the around 2,290 km India-Pakistan International Border (IB) that runs north to south from Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan and up to Gujarat on India's western flank.

India News
Pakistan
Eid
BSF
Pakistan rangers

