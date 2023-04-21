Buddha's teachings could solve global issues: PM at Buddhist summit

Speaking at the inaugural Global Buddhist Summit in Delhi on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi said that the teaching of Buddha could help resolve global suffering from war and strife.

He said that due to war, climate and economic crisis, people around the globe are suffering, and the teachings of Buddha could pave the way for solutions.

“India has not given ‘Yuddha’ to the world but ‘Buddha.’ The path of Buddha is the path of future and sustainability,” Modi said, addressing delegates of the summit as he inaugurated it.

He said that, in his preachings, Buddha spoke of embracing peace.

Several countries are facing a shortage of resources, and if countries abide by Buddhist principles, stability will prevail. “It is the need of the hour that the priority of every person and nation should be the interest of the world along with the interest of the country,” Modi said.

The two-day event is being organised by the Union Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation. The summit has in attendance delegates from over 30 countries. During the event, the PM offered robes to 19 prominent monks from across the world.

Buddha’s teaching can also be the guiding principle to combating climate change, Modi said. “If people become aware and change their lifestyle, then the problem of climate change can also be tackled,” he said.

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said, “This Global Buddhist Summit will also help in strengthening cultural and diplomatic ties with other countries.”