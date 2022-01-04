Bulli Bai case: NCW demands Delhi Police to file 'immediate' FIR

The National Commission for Women has written to the Delhi Police over the Bulli Bai harassment case, demanding that they immediately file an FIR in the case.

NCW chief Rekha Sharma, in a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, said that it is “disappointing” that despite the attention in the previous Sulli Deals case, there was no real progress in the investigation.

“It is disappointing that even after the lapse of so many months since the “Sulli Deals” outrage, there has been no concrete action taken in the matter which is utterly unfortunate and concerning,” Sharma’s letter dated January 2 read.

She also directed the Delhi Police to appraise the NCW on the action taken in the matter in both cases.

The NCW has noted that the ‘auctions’ are in violation of sections 354A, 506 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code as well as section 67 of the Information Technology Act. Section 354A of the IPC identifies sexually coloured remarks as sexual harassment, section 506 criminalises intimidation, and section 509 penalises words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

Section 67 of the IT Act penalises the publishing or transmitting of obscene material in electronic form.

The NCW chief also said that the acts were “condemnable in strongest possible words” and that the Commission is “extremely anguished and distressed” with the crimes.

Meanwhile, two people including a woman from Dehradun and a student from Bengaluru were detained by the Mumbai Police in connection with the case.

