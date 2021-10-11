Burj Khalifa in Kolkata? This Durga Puja pandal in Salt Lake draws huge crowd

Big-ticket Durga Pujas in Kolkata are known to bring up a slice of life from exotic and far away places through their theme-based pandals for the audience. This year pandal hoppers will witness a depiction of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa by a major Durga Puja in Salt Lake on the eastern fringes of Kolkata.

A 145 feet tall pandal resembling the famous building has been set up by the Sreebhumi Sporting Club. The structure has been constructed using more than 5000 acrylic sheets and stunning lightning works.

Also Read | Covid-19 Wrap-up: Non-compliance of safety norms rises, triggers concern

However, the theme of the puja is not the only crowd puller. The Durga idol is decked with 45 Kgs of gold. The organisers said that it was not an easy task to set up the structure as it required both artistic and technical expertise.

They said that 250 workers were appointed for the work. They tirelessly worked for three and half months to materialise the projects. The unique structure has been drawing huge crowds for the last few days resulting in severe traffic snarls in adjoining areas.

Also Read | Security beefed up in Kolkata after terror alert during Durga Puja

However, this is not the first time organisers came up with such unique themes. Last year their pandal resembled the Kedarnath temple.

“This year our artist was sent so that he can observe the Burj Khalifa in detail. We are aware of the pandemic situation and will ensure that Covid-19 protocol is strictly maintained,” said senior TMC leader and Minister Sujit Basu.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: