Durga Puja: 'Burj Khalifa' in Kolkata draws huge crowd

Burj Khalifa in Kolkata? This Durga Puja pandal in Salt Lake draws huge crowd

The structure has been constructed using more than 5000 acrylic sheets and stunning lightning works

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Oct 11 2021, 20:24 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 20:31 ist

Big-ticket Durga Pujas in Kolkata are known to bring up a slice of life from exotic and far away places through their theme-based pandals for the audience. This year pandal hoppers will witness a depiction of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa by a major Durga Puja in Salt Lake on the eastern fringes of Kolkata.

A 145 feet tall pandal resembling the famous building has been set up by the Sreebhumi Sporting Club. The structure has been constructed using more than 5000 acrylic sheets and stunning lightning works.

Also Read | Covid-19 Wrap-up: Non-compliance of safety norms rises, triggers concern

However, the theme of the puja is not the only crowd puller. The Durga idol is decked with 45 Kgs of gold. The organisers said that it was not an easy task to set up the structure as it required both artistic and technical expertise.

They said that 250 workers were appointed for the work. They tirelessly worked for three and half months to materialise the projects. The unique structure has been drawing huge crowds for the last few days resulting in severe traffic snarls in adjoining areas.

Also Read | Security beefed up in Kolkata after terror alert during Durga Puja

However, this is not the first time organisers came up with such unique themes. Last year their pandal resembled the Kedarnath temple.

“This year our artist was sent so that he can observe the Burj Khalifa in detail. We are aware of the pandemic situation and will ensure that Covid-19 protocol is strictly maintained,” said senior TMC leader and Minister Sujit Basu.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Burj Khalifa
West Bengal
Durga Puja
Kolkata
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

The 2021 Nobels: An almost 100% male affair

The 2021 Nobels: An almost 100% male affair

Lack of leagues & more: What ails Indian football

Lack of leagues & more: What ails Indian football

Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

Sweet taste of Squid Game success for SK candy couple

Sweet taste of Squid Game success for SK candy couple

Five upcoming Big B movies to look forward to

Five upcoming Big B movies to look forward to

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele

Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

 