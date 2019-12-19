CAA protests: Cops & mobs clash violently in Ahmedabad

The protests against the CAA turned violent in Ahmedabad on Thursday evening after a clash broke out between protesters and police in Shah-e-Alam area and Mirzapur. Protesters beat up policemen and pelted stones at police vans, prompting the police to use their batons and tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. Police said that in the stone-pelting, at least 20 persons were injured including policemen.

Defying the police order, which denied permission for protest, a large number of people hit the roads in several parts of the city. Earlier in the day, several organisations had called for bandh at various places in the state against the CAA, especially in most of the Muslim-dominated places.

In Ahmedabad city, markets at several places such as Shahpur, Mirzapur and Juhapura area were found to be shut. The city police had refused permission for protests sought by different groups and had warned that such assembly would amount to illegal assembly.

In the morning, the police detained more than three dozen persons from Lal Darwaja following a minor clash. In the afternoon, a clash erupted with protesters at Sardar Baug area where police resorted to lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells. The incident was repeated in Mirzapur and Shah-e-Alam where protesters pelted stones at the police team marching through the area. The video footage showed a mob beating cops who were marching through the road.

Meanwhile, the police detained over 100 people including Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani who had assembled at Nehrunagar to protest, as they had no permission to protest.

On the other hand, in Banaskantha district in north Gujarat, a mob damaged a police vehicle. The videos showed a large number of people surrounded the vehicle. The police detained more than a dozen people from the spot. There were also reports of road blockades from several parts of the district.