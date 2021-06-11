SC wants WB to implement one nation one ration card

Can't cite one or the other problem: Supreme Court wants West Bengal to implement one nation one ration card 'immediately'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 11 2021, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2021, 16:00 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the West Bengal government to implement 'one nation one ration card' scheme immediately without any excuse.

"You can not cite one or the other problem. This is for migrant workers," Supreme Court said.

More to follow...

Supreme Court
West Bengal

