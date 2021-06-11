Can't cite one or the other problem: Supreme Court wants West Bengal to implement one nation one ration card 'immediately'

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the West Bengal government to implement 'one nation one ration card' scheme immediately without any excuse.

"You can not cite one or the other problem. This is for migrant workers," Supreme Court said.

