Can't lay down new yardstick: Supreme Court on reservation in promotion to SCs/STs in government jobs

The Supreme Court on Friday held that State is obligated to collect quantifiable data on inadequacy of representation before providing for reservation in promotion for SC/ST employees.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai declined to dilute the criteria laid down in Constitution bench decision of M Nagaraj (2006) and Jarnail Singh (2018) for granting quota benefits in promotion of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes employees.

It said that collection of quantifiable data is mandatory for assessment of inadequacy of representation after a periodic review done. The review period should be determined by the Central government.

The Nagaraj judgement had laid down conditions like collections of quantifiable data, adequacy of representation and overall impact on efficiency of administration, for granting reservations.

The top court also declared the B K Pavitra II judgment in 2019, passed by a bench led by Justice D Y Chandrachud, as bad in law for having breached the principles laid down in 2006 judgment in the M Nagaraj case. Pavitra II had then upheld a 2018 law by Karnataka to provide consequential seniority to reserved category employees.

"The conclusion of this court in B K Pavitra II judgement with regard to collection of quantifiable data is in contradiction to the Nagraj judgement," the court said.

The court also said it would be meaningless to allow cadre as unit for collection for quantifiable data for reservation in posts. However, bench left it to the States to assess yardstick to determine inadequacy of representation.

The court also said the Nagaraj judgement would have prospective effect.

The top court put the matters related to different States and Centre's plea for consideration on February 24, 2022. It also agreed to examine contempt plea against the Union government for going ahead with promotion for hearing.

