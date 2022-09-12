Court convicts IRS officer in 22-year-old bribery case

CBI court convicts IRS officer for taking Rs 10,000 bribe in over 22-year-old case

The agency had filed a charge sheet against the officer before Special CBI court, Lucknow in 2001

  • Sep 12 2022, 20:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2022, 20:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A special CBI court in Lucknow on Monday sentenced IRS officer Arvind Mishra to six years in prison, nearly 23-years after he was arrested for receiving Rs 15,000 bribe for issuing a no dues certificate, officials said.

A 1989-batch IRS officer posted as Deputy Commissioner, Income Tax in Lucknow, a position which he continues to hold, was arrested by the CBI on November 30, 1999 while receiving the bribe issuing "No Dues Certificate" in prescribed format, officials said.

In his order, Special CBI Judge Ajay Vikram Singh said it has been successfully proven that Mishra misused his official position to receive illegal payment of Rs 15,000.

The Judge has also slapped a fine of Rs 1.50 lakh on Mishra, officials said.

The agency had filed a charge sheet against the officer before Special CBI court, Lucknow in 2001, they said.

"In this case, trial had remained stayed most of the period as different petitions were pending in the matter before Hon'ble High Court. The petitions filed by accused were adequately countered by the CBI prosecutors," CBI Spokesperson said in a statement.

The official said the CBI was successful in convincing both the trial Court and the High Court about the merits of the prosecution case which led to the rejection of the petitions of the accused and waiver of the stay and interim relief in favour of the accused.

CBI
bribery
India News
Uttar Pradesh

