CBI raids premises of former BJP minister Lal Singh in Jammu and Kashmir

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday carried simultaneous raids in Jammu and Kathua districts in connection with a probe into allegations of corruption by a trust run by former BJP minister, Choudhary Lal Singh.

Reports said the probe agency sleuths carried out searches at nine locations - three in Jammu and six in Kathua, including raided Singh’s residence early morning.

The CBI also registered a case of criminal breach of trust and corruption against an educational trust run by Singh and his family and certain government officials. Earlier, on June 25, the probe agency had registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) to probe into allegations of land grabbing and corruption by Singh, who had quit the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) in 2018.

Besides naming the R B Educational Trust, in which Singh’s wife and son are the members, the others named in the FIR include the then Kathua deputy commissioner, reports said.

Singh and the then industries minister Chander Prakash Ganga in the erstwhile BJP-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) coalition government had to resign in May 2018 after questions were raised over their participation in a ‘Hindu Ekta Manch’ rally organised in support of those arrested in connection with the rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua that year.

After resigning from the BJP he floated his own party - Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan and contested the 2019 Parliament election from both of the Jammu region’s parliamentary seats - Jammu and Udhampur. However, he lost from both the places.