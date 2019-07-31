CBI's closure report has anguished Sikhs: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said the closure report filed by the CBI in sacrilege incidents has caused a "deep sense of anguish" among the Sikh community.

The chief minister sought the immediate withdrawal of the report and reopening of investigations by the premier investigating agency.

"It (CBI's closure report) has caused a deep sense of hurt and anguish among the Sikh community and should be immediately withdrawn to ensure further detailed investigations in the matter," Amarinder Singh said in a statement here.

The chief minister accused the CBI of not only "overlooking" certain crucial aspects of the investigation but also accused it of failing in its duty to identify culprits and bring them to book, as was expected of the premier agency.