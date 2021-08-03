CBSE class 10 results declared: Girls outshine boys

Girls outshone boys in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 exam results that was announced on Tuesday.

A total of 99.04 per cent students passed the exams. Over 57,000 students scored above 95 per cent and over 2 lakh scored between 90 per cent and 95 per cent.

The result of over 16,000 students is still under process.

No merit list will be declared this year.

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19. The result was announced on the basis of an alternate assessment policy.

According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject were for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks were calculated on basis of the students' performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: How to check your marks online

Step 1. Visit the official result portal cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the ‘CBSE 10th results’ link. It will redirect you to the login window.

Step 3. Enter your roll number, school number, centre number and admit card ID.

Step 4. Submit and download CBSE 10th result.

Save your results for future references.