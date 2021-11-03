Celebrate Diwali with poor families: Yogi to govt staff

Celebrate Diwali with needy families: UP CM Yogi's appeal to government employees

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Nov 03 2021, 16:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2021, 16:15 ist
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI File Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday appealed to all public representatives, including MPs-MLAs, and government employees to share the joy of Diwali with the poor and deprived people of the state.

The chief minister, while congratulating the people of the state on Diwali, appealed to the over eight lakh public represenatives including MPs, MLAs, mayors Block Heads, village heads and lakhs of state government employees to adopt a poor and deprived family and share the happiness of Diwali with them.

"If you are determined, then the festival of Diwali can be celebrated with enthusiasm in every poor and underprivileged house in the state. All these public representatives and employees should adopt such families and light the lamp in those houses too and deliver the sweets of Diwali to them," the CM said in his message.

"May this festival of Diwali be very auspicious for the people of the state. May the blessings of Lord Ram be with you all," he said.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Yogi Adityanath

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scientists eye beginning of an end to Covid-19 pandemic

Scientists eye beginning of an end to Covid-19 pandemic

Floods, droughts: What a 3°C warmer Earth would be like

Floods, droughts: What a 3°C warmer Earth would be like

DH Radio | India's first drone vaccine delivery

DH Radio | India's first drone vaccine delivery

Facebook to shut down facial recognition system

Facebook to shut down facial recognition system

Sports must unite, not divide

Sports must unite, not divide

DH Toon | Fuel prices burn hole in pockets

DH Toon | Fuel prices burn hole in pockets

DNA samples law: A genetic panopticon?

DNA samples law: A genetic panopticon?

Marriage and kids: Decoding choices of youth

Marriage and kids: Decoding choices of youth

 