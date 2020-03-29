Central Railway distributes free food packets to the needy

Central Railway distributes free food packets to poor

  Mar 29 2020
Volunteers distribute food packets to workers during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Kamathipura area in Mumbai, Sunday, March 29, 2020. (PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad)

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Central Railway, distributed about 1,000 food packets to the needy people at various stations on Mumbai, Nagpur, Solapur, Bhusaval and Pune divisions.

Dedicated teams of railway officers and employees are working round the clock on all the divisions. 

IRCTC base kitchens at CSMT Mumbai and Mumbai Central are preparing food (Dal khichadi) for the poor and needy people. Around 2,000 food packets are being prepared in a hygienic way adhering to the standards and distributed through Commercial Department and RPF.

In addition, catering stall owners, commercial department staff, RPF staff are contributing individually and physically in the distribution of food packets. Today Solapur division distributed 140 food packets, Nagpur 150 food packets, Pune Division 150 food packets, Mumbai Division & Bhusawal around 350 food packets to the needy and poor, stranded people near stations.

Blood Donation Camp was organised at Latur station in which 45 persons donated blood. Precautions like social distancing, sanitising after each donation were taken.

