Lawyer dubs Central Vista 'Central Fortress of Death'

Central Vista should be called 'Central Fortress of Death': Petitioner says in Delhi HC

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, New Delhi,
  • May 17 2021, 13:43 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 14:13 ist
The site of a redevelopment work of the Central Vista Avenue by Central Public Works Department (CPWD) is pictured along the Rajpath road in New Delhi. Credit: AFP File Photo

Petitioner Siddarth Luthra during a plea hearing at the Delhi High Court which sought to halt the construction at Central Vista in Delhi said that the area should instead be called as the Central Fortress of Death, news agency ANI reported.

"Central Vistas should not be called as it is so, it shall now be said 'Central Fortress of death'", he said.

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi High Court
Central Vista Redevelopment Project

Related videos

What's Brewing

Cyclone Tauktae: Rains disrupt normal life in Mumbai

Cyclone Tauktae: Rains disrupt normal life in Mumbai

In Pics | Cyclone Tauktae wreaks havoc

In Pics | Cyclone Tauktae wreaks havoc

Gates left MS board amid probe into affair with staffer

Gates left MS board amid probe into affair with staffer

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

DH Toon | Covid: GOI occupies the room for complacency

DH Toon | Covid: GOI occupies the room for complacency

Crews battle Los Angeles fire that forced evacuations

Crews battle Los Angeles fire that forced evacuations

Pope warns of 'spiral of death' in Middle East clashes

Pope warns of 'spiral of death' in Middle East clashes

Sharks use Earth's magnetic field as GPS, experts say

Sharks use Earth's magnetic field as GPS, experts say

 