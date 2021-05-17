Central Vista should be called 'Central Fortress of Death': Petitioner says in Delhi HC

Petitioner Siddarth Luthra during a plea hearing at the Delhi High Court which sought to halt the construction at Central Vista in Delhi said that the area should instead be called as the Central Fortress of Death, news agency ANI reported.
Central Vistas should not be called as it is so, it shall now be said "Central Fortress of death", says Sidharth Luthra seeking court direction to stop Construction at the Central Vista site
"Central Vistas should not be called as it is so, it shall now be said 'Central Fortress of death'", he said.
