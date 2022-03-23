Centre gave Karnataka Rs 1,124 cr as calamity aid: MoS Home Affairs

The Centre has released Rs 1,124 crore to Karnataka in the current financial year to take up relief works in calamity-hit areas, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

During the current financial year 2021-22, the Centre allocated Rs 843.2 crore under SDRF (State Disaster Relief Fund), which includes Rs 632.8 crore as central government share and Rs 210.40 crore as state share.

The central share of Rs 632.8 crore has been released, the minister said.

Replying to a question by K C Ramamurthy of the BJP, the minister said, for the damages caused by heavy rains and floods in Karnataka during October-November, 2021, the Centre released Rs 492.39 crore under the NDRF (National Disaster Relief Fund).

The primary responsibility of disaster management, including disbursal of relief to affected people, rests with the state governments.

They undertake relief measures from SDRF, in line with the Centre’s norms, the minister said.

Additional financial assistance is provided from NDRF for immediate relief, if the disaster is of ‘severe nature,’ following an assessment based on the visit of an inter-ministerial central team, he said.

