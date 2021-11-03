Centre providing more fertilizers than states require: Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Minister of Chemical and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya has said the production of fertilizers will surpass demand in November and urged farmers not to hoard fertilizers.

Allaying concerns over shortage of fertilizers, the Minister said the Centre is providing more fertilizers to states than the required demand.

The Minister, who has been holding meeting with officials to review the situation, said that farmers need not panic regarding fertilizer supply.

" Production will surpass the demand raised by the States and UTs. While the demand of Urea is 41 lakh Million Tonne (MT), 76 lakh MT of Urea will be produced. Similarly, 18 lakh MT DAP will be produced against a projected demand of 17 lakh MT. Supply of 30 lakh MT of NPK will surpass the demand of 15 lakh MT," said a statement from the Fertilizer Ministry.

Requesting farmers not to hoard fertilizers, he said, "The government is providing sufficient fertilizers to farmers more than the demand."

He also said the Centre is closely monitoring the situation the production and movement of fertilizers in the country and adequate arrangements are in place to ensure that farmers get sufficient quantity of fertilizer.