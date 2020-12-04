Centre to demolish Jawarlal Nehru Bhavan building near India Gate under Central Vista plan

The Jawaharlal Nehru Bhavan (JNB), which currently houses External Affairs Ministry near India Gate, is likely to be demolished to make way for a new building under the Central Vista redevelopment plan.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which is in charge of redeveloping Central Vista, has identified JNB for demolition. In the place, the CPWD has proposed to construct a 7-floor new building. According to CPWD official, the new building will have better utilisation of land and have more space.

The government started construction of the JNB on Janpath in 2006 to have a separate building for the external affairs ministry. The building work was completed in 2011 after spending Rs 220 crore.

According to Ministry of External Affairs website, JNB has a built-up area of nearly 60,000 sq metres and has three main interconnected blocks — one of three storeys and two of 5 storeys, four distinct zones with separate entrances and houses many important divisions of the ministry.

"Incorporating a host of green features, JNB is the first ECBC (Energy Conservation Building Code) compliant government building. The building which has a Green Building Certification with ‘LEEDS’, " says the ministry website.

The redevelopment project of Central Vista envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat and revamping of the 3-km-long Rajpath, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

Construction of new residences of prime minister and vice-president will be part of the project. The deadline for completion of the entire project is 2024.

To make way for new buildings under the Central Vista project, several existing buildings around India Gate will be demolished.