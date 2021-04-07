Chandrashekhar Azad among 150 booked for flouting Covid-19 guidelines

A case has been registered against 150 people, including Azad Samaj Party leader Chandrashekhar Azad, for allegedly taking out a roadshow in this district, in violation of the prohibitory orders issued to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Police said the roadshow was held in Charthawal police station area on Tuesday evening.
Azad and his supporters were booked under relevant sections for violation of prohibitory orders and Covid-19 guidelines, they said.
The Bhim Army chief allegedly took out the roadshow that passed through several villages in support of his party candidates in the panchayat elections.
This Hyundai car can cook your next meal!
What is the Taslima Nasreen-Moeen Ali controversy?
Russia's technological inventions through the years
Will Samson-Sangakkara partnership work for RR?
On brink of extinction but saved in the nick of time
Kim Kardashian is a billionaire, says Forbes
60 years since: Facts about Gagarin's space journey
'1 in 3 Covid survivors deals with neurological issues'
Yahoo Answers, haven for the confused, is shutting down