Citizenship Act 'dharna': Two women arrested; Protests continue

After booking several women, who have been on an indefinite dharna against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Aligarh town, about 400 kilometres from here, two protesters were arrested by the police on charges of violating prohibitory orders.

According to the police sources here, more arrests could be made if the protesters did not call off their dharna.

The protests by the women against the CAA in Lucknow, however, continued for the fourth day despite all efforts by the officials to force them to lift their dharna.

Sources said that the officials were contemplating to book the protesters for violating section 144 and breach of peace. The venue of the protest was flooded with security personnel and the protesters were facing difficulties in getting food and water supplies.

As the street lights had been switched off by the officials, the protesters were burning candles at nights. There was, however, no dearth of enthusiasm.

The number of protesters swelled considerably on Sunday and people from all sections of the society joined the dharna. A group of Sikh community members also joined the protest and offered food and water to the women. Some women were seen offering tea to the cops also.

''We are receiving support from every section of the society.....our protests will continue,'' said a woman protester.

Similar dharnas continued at Rampur, Kanpur, Bareilly and Aligarh towns also, according to the reports.

Meanwhile, in Varanasi a saffron outfit put up posters asking the women protesters at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi to 'convert' to Hindusim to escape the CAA and NRC.