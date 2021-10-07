Civilian killed in CRPF firing in Kashmir's Anantnag

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Oct 07 2021, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 22:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI file photo

A civilian was killed in firing by paramilitary CRPF after a vehicle driver “failed to stop” despite signal in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday evening, officials said.

They said personnel of 40 Battalion CRPF had laid a naka at Manghall Bridge in Anantnag.

“A silver colour Scorpio vehicle was asked to stop, but it did not following which CRPF men fired in which one person was killed,” they added.

A police official while confirming the death said the identity and credentials of the slain person were being ascertained.

Anantnag
Jammu and Kashmir
India News
CRPF

