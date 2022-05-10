Civilian killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian

A civilian was killed, while two others, including a soldier, were injured in an overnight encounter between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Pandoshan area in Shopian following information about the presence of terrorists there on Monday evening, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on security forces, who retaliated.

In the initial exchange of fire, two civilians -- Shoaib Yousf Dar and Shahid Ganie Dar, both residents of Pandochan -- and an Army soldier Lance Naik Sanju Dass, were injured, the official said.

The injured were taken to the Army’s 92 base hospital in the city where Dar succumbed to his injuries, the official added.