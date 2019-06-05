Clashes, stone pelting in Kashmir on Eid day

Stone pelting protesters with Pakistani and ISIS flags clashed with security forces in several parts of Kashmir Valley post-Eid-ul-Fitr prayers on Wednesday.

Reports said soon after Eid prayers, angry youth raising anti-India slogans, assembled in various parts of Srinagar city and threw stones on security forces who responded with tear smoke shelling.

A group of masked youth also raised Pakistani and ISIS flags during the protests outside historic Jamia Masjid in old city Srinagar, reports said.

Stone pelting incidents were also reported from Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The clashes took place near Jamia Masjid in Sopore and according to the eyewitnesses, the youths who clashed with the forces were chanting pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

The protesters tried to march through the streets, but the police used teargas shells to disperse them, who in turn resorted to stone pelting, triggering clashes. To maintain law and order in the area, additional forces have also been deployed, they added.