Close aide of Mukhtar Ansari shot dead outside Lucknow court

Aide of Mukhtar Ansari shot dead outside Lucknow court

Uttar Pradesh was recently rocked by the assassination of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Jun 07 2023, 16:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2023, 17:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A miscreant, in the guise of a lawyer, opened fire at criminal Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva who had come to the SC/ST court for a hearing.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon.

Jeeva, a dreaded shooter, received multiple injuries in the shootout and then succumbed to injuries. He is said to be a close aide of jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari.

The accused miscreant has been overpowered and handed over to the police.

Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva was a co-accused in BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai murder, in which Mukhtar Ansari is also an accused.

He began as a compounder and then became a member of the underworld. He was a close associate of Munna Bajrangi who was shot dead in 2018 in Baghpat jail.

