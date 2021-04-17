CM seeks Centre's support as Delhi runs short of oxygen beds and life saving drugs

As Delhi cases spiral menacingly fast, recording over 24,000 cases in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday red flagged the short supply of oxygen, remdesivir and tocilizumab for patients and sought an immediate increase from the Centres in the number of hospital beds to treat patients.

With Delhi observing a week-end curfew which aims at breaking the chain of the deadly virus infections, the CM called the situation "very serious and worrisome" as the positivity rate stood at an alarming 24 per cent.

"I have requested the Union health minister to reserve at least 50 pc beds for Covid patients in Centre-run hospitals in Delhi. I have also spoken to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, an exasperated CM said adding he does not know when will the wave end given the rate at which the numbers are growing.

Also read: States raise with Centre issues of increasing supply of oxygen cylinder, Remdesivir to hospitals

Announcing a slew of measures, the Delhi Chief Minister said he has asked officials to take action if black marketing of drugs for Covid patients is reported from anywhere in Delhi and threatened to act tough against labs, which are delaying results. "I have asked the administration not to send samples to labs, which do not give results within 24 hours.

The Chief Minister said that in the next three-four days, the government will add 6,000 more beds.