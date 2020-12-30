Cold wave engulfs Rajasthan, Mount Abu shudders at -4 degrees Celsius

Cold conditions persisted in parts of Rajasthan where the mercury dipped below freezing point at two places on Wednesday.
Mount Abu shivered at minus 4 degrees Celsius, while in the plains Churu was the coldest, recording a minimum temperature of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius followed by Pilani where the mercury settled at 0.5 degrees.
The temperatures of cities in the plains were recorded as follows:
Bhilwara: 1.8 degrees Celsius
Chittorgarh: 3.8 degrees Celsius
Ganganagar: 3.9 degrees Celsius
Kota: 4.4 degrees Celsius
Jaisalmer: 4.6 degrees Celsius
Jaipur: 5.1 degrees Celsius
Ajmer: 6.8 degrees Celsius
Jodhpur: 7.5 degrees Celsius
