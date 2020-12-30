Cold wave engulfs Rajasthan, Mount Abu shudders at -4 degrees Celsius

Cold wave engulfs Rajasthan, Mount Abu records -4C

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Dec 30 2020, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2020, 15:36 ist
People warm themselves near a bonfire during a cold winter day, at Fatehpur Shekhawati in Rajasthan. Credit: PTI

Cold conditions persisted in parts of Rajasthan where the mercury dipped below freezing point at two places on Wednesday.

Mount Abu shivered at minus 4 degrees Celsius, while in the plains Churu was the coldest, recording a minimum temperature of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius followed by Pilani where the mercury settled at 0.5 degrees.

The temperatures of cities in the plains were recorded as follows:

Bhilwara: 1.8 degrees Celsius

Chittorgarh: 3.8 degrees Celsius 

Ganganagar: 3.9 degrees Celsius 

Kota: 4.4 degrees Celsius 

Jaisalmer: 4.6 degrees Celsius 

Jaipur: 5.1 degrees Celsius

Ajmer: 6.8 degrees Celsius

Jodhpur: 7.5 degrees Celsius 

