Come with white flags, take bodies back: Army to Pak

Indian Army on Sunday offered the Pakistan Army a chance to take over the dead bodies of at least five Pakistani individuals killed in a gun battle in the Keran sector of Kupwara district in North Kashmir near the Line of Control.

Pakistan Army has been offered to approach with a white flag and take over the dead bodies for the last rites, Indian Army sources said here.

Lying in the open in a forested area near the LoC, the bodies could be of terrorists or Pakistan SSG personnel killed in action.

While the Army is in possession of the photographs of at least four bodies, the number could be more as the area is difficult to approach. Army sources said five to seven persons were probably gunned down.

Pakistan Army was yet to respond to the Indian offer, sources said.

During the past week, there has been a spurt in activities of infiltration and BAT attempts along with frequent CFVs to disrupt peace along the LoC and hinterlands in J&K.

Officials said Indian Army dealt with these challenges with professionalism and responded in a calibrated manner to target terrorists and Pakistan Army’s complicity.

"Pakistan instead of taking irreversible and credible actions against terror activities emanating from its soil is deliberately resorting to a malicious campaign of use of cluster ammunition by Indian Army," they added.