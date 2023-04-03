Cong leader Navjot Sidhu visits Moosewala's residence in Punjab's Mansa to meet his parents

Cong leader Navjot Sidhu visits Moosewala's residence

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu leaves from his residence to meet the parents of singer Sidhu Moosewala to pay his condolences, in Patiala. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu visited the residence of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab's Mansa district on Monday to meet his parents.

After leaving his Patiala residence, Sidhu, who was accompanied by a few Congress leaders, reached Moosa village in Mansa at around 2:15 pm.

The cricketer-turned politician came out of the Patiala Central Jail on Saturday after serving nearly 10 months in a 1988 road rage case.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Mansa on May 29 last year.

Moosewala joined the Congress in December 2021, when Sidhu was the chief of the party's Punjab unit, and he had described the singer as a "youth icon".

Moosewala had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls from the Mansa seat on a Congress ticket.

On May 20 last year, Sidhu was jailed following his surrender before a Patiala court after he was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for a year by the Supreme Court in the 1988 road rage case.

Moosewala was killed on May 29 last year. His parents, who have been seeking justice for their son, even sat on a protest outside the Punjab Assembly complex last month.

After coming out of jail, Sidhu had targeted the BJP-led Centre, alleging that democracy is in chains and institutions have turned slaves in the country.

He had also claimed that a conspiracy is being hatched to impose the President's Rule in Punjab.

