Congress accuses BJP of 'Ram Droh' in Ayodhya temple land deal

Congress on Sunday accused the BJP of committing ‘Ram Droh’ (betrayal of Ram), alleging that the ruling party was “looting” funds raised to build Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed that a BJP leader had bought 890 sq metres of land in Ayodhya for Rs 20 lakh in February and sold it to the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust for Rs 2.5 crore within 79 days.

“The land that was purchased for a price of Rs 2,247 per square metre has been sold to the Trust at Rs 28,090 per square metre within a period of 79 days,” Surjewala said.

The allegation came a week after the Samajwadi Party and AAP had accused the Trust of paying higher prices for purchase of land, the sale deed of which was registered with the previous owners for a pittance.

Earlier, SP and AAP had alleged that land parcels near Ayodhya railway station were bought for Rs 2 crore and sold to the Trust for Rs 18.5 crore within minutes on March 18 this year.

“BJP leaders are clearly complicit in this ‘loot’ of donations collected for construction of Ram Mandir. The everyday revelations reflect brazen plunder of crores of rupees of donations with active abetment of the BJP Government,” Surjewala said.

Congress renewed the demand for a Supreme Court-monitored audit of purchase of land by the Ram temple trust.

Surjewala said it was incumbent on the Supreme Court to order an inquiry into the land deals of the Trust, which was set up after the apex Court ruling cleared the way for construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

He said Congress was in favour of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya but sought to know whether donations made by the faithful can be allowed to be plundered.

“The Supreme Court should perform its duty and take cognisance of the matter and order an audit of the donations made to the Trust and ensure that the same is not looted by a handful,” Surjewala said.