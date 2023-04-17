Can win state polls if Pilot & Gehlot unite: Cong MLA

Congress can win assembly polls if high command brings together Gehlot, Pilot: Rajasthan MLA

The three leaders on Monday held one-on-one meetings with Congress

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  Apr 17 2023, 18:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 18:09 ist
Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. Credit: PTI Photo

No one can stop the Congress from returning to power in Rajasthan if the party high command brings together warring leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, an MLA in the former deputy chief minister's camp said on Monday.

Rakesh Pareek, the Masuda (Ajmer) MLA and a Pilot loyalist, said, "Rahul Gandhi and the party high command have called both Gehlot and Pilot assets of the Congress.

"If the party contests elections by bringing them together, no one can stop the Congress from winning the assembly polls again."

Also Read | Rajasthan Congress leadership to meet each party MLA over three days next week
 

Pilot recently observed a day-long fast in Jaipur seeking action against the alleged corruption under the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are due later this year.

Speaking to reporters outside the new Pradesh Congress Committee office, Pareek said he had given feedback about his constituency to the party's Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra and Chief Minister Gehlot.

The three leaders on Monday held one-on-one meetings with Congress and other supporting MLAs from Ajmer and Jodhpur divisions.

"I told them about the influence of Sachin Pilot in Ajmer. He has been an MP from Ajmer and there is a big number of his supporters there," he said.

Pareek said he told the three leaders about the work that needs to be done at the government and party organisation level to strengthen the Congress in the constituency.

The political tussle between Gehlot and Pilot dates back to 2018 when both were keen on the chief minister's post after the Congress won in the state assembly elections. But the party high command picked Gehlot for the top post for a third time.

Kekri (Ajmer) MLA and former health minister Raghu Sharma also gave feedback about his constituency.

However, he refused to share the details.

"I will not tell you the feedback that I gave to our leaders, " he told reporters as he left the venue.

