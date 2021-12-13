Congress leader Digvijaya Singh invites Faruqui, Kamra to host show in Bhopal

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh reportedly invited stand-up comedians Kunal Kamra and Munawar Faruqui to hold programme in Bhopal after they were recently denied permission for shows in Bengaluru.
Earlier this month, Kunal Kamra's show was canceled come just days after another stand up comedian Munawar Faruqui was denied permission to perform in the city with the police calling him a "controversial figure".
More to follow...
