Congress leader Digvijaya Singh invites Faruqui, Kamra to host show in Bhopal

Digvijaya Singh asks Faruqui, Kamra to host show in MP

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 13 2021, 09:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2021, 10:05 ist
Kunal Kamra and Munawar Faruqui. Credit: PTI/ Facebook

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh reportedly invited stand-up comedians Kunal Kamra and Munawar Faruqui to hold programme in Bhopal after they were recently denied permission for shows in Bengaluru.

Earlier this month, Kunal Kamra's show was canceled come just days after another stand up comedian Munawar Faruqui was denied permission to perform in the city with the police calling him a "controversial figure".

More to follow...

India News
Digvijaya Singh
Congress
Munawar Faruqui
Kunal Kamra

