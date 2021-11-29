Cong leaders protest outside Parliament over farm laws

Congress leaders raise slogans against government in Parliament complex over farm laws issue

The Congress President earlier addressed MPs of both the houses in the office of the Congress Parliamentary Party

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 29 2021, 12:36 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 12:47 ist
Congress protesting outside the Parliament complex. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress MPs led by party chief Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi on Monday staged a protest in Parliament complex over the issue of farm laws.

The Congress President earlier addressed MPs of both the houses in the office of the Congress Parliamentary Party.

Also Read: Congress demands revelation of 'true' figures of Covid deaths, Rs 4 lakh for victims' kin

Party leaders then marched towards Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the complex and raised slogans against the Central government and the prime minister.

The Congress MPs held a banner saying, "We demand repeal of black farm laws".

The Congress has been demanding an immediate repeal of the three farm laws and will press for a law to legalise MSP for farmers, besides providing compensation to families of farmers who died during the year-long protests against the farm laws at Delhi borders.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill is slated to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
India Politics
Congress
Parliament
Winter Session
farm laws

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Artists with most Grammy nominations

In Pics | Artists with most Grammy nominations

'Vaccine' is Merriam-Webster's 2021 word of the year

'Vaccine' is Merriam-Webster's 2021 word of the year

Omicron cases inch up as the world rushes to learn more

Omicron cases inch up as the world rushes to learn more

Cyber volunteers continue to silence critical voices

Cyber volunteers continue to silence critical voices

US bids adieu to Trump hotel that gave luxury & access

US bids adieu to Trump hotel that gave luxury & access

 