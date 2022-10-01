Congress seeks to get caste equations right in Uttar Pradesh with new state unit chief

Seven months after its near wipe out in the state assembly polls, which led to the resignation of its state president Ajai Kumar Lalu, Congress leadership on Saturday appointed Brijlal Khabri, a dalit leader, who had crossed over to the grand old party from the BSP, as the party's Uttar Pradesh unit president.

In an apparent bid to strengthen the party in different regions in the state as manya s six regional presidents were also appointed. They included Ajai Rai, Naseemuddin Siddique, Virendra Chaudhary, Nakul Dubey, Anil Yadav and Yogesh Dixit.

Khabri, a former Lok Sabha MP, who had crossed over to the Congress from the BSP, hailed from Lalitpur district in Bundelkhand region of the state. He had contested the March assembly polls in the state from Maharauni seat on Congress ticket in the district but had lost. His wife had also unsuccessfully contested the assembly poll from Orai seat in Jalaun district.

State Congress leaders here hailed the appointment of Khabri as the UPCC president and six other regional chiefs saying that the party high command had sought to get the caste equations right ahead of the next general elections due in 2024.

''Khabri's appointment will send a positive message to the Dalit community......the leadership's decision to appont six regional chiefs will help the party expand its support base in each of the region,'' said a senior state Congress leader while speaking to DH here.

He said that a sizable section of the dalit voters were believed to have supported the BJP in the March assembly polls in the state. ''Apparently dalits are not happy with BSP....Congress can emerge as an option for them,'' he added.

The leader said that the party leadership had taken care of the caste equations as was evident in the appointment of regional chiefs from Brahmin, OBC and Muslim communities.

Congress had fared miserably in the assembly elections and could manage to win only two seats despite an extensive campaigning by party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.