Congress slams PM Narendra Modi over Manipur situation

Congress slams PM Narendra Modi over Manipur situation

His remarks came after Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday morning left for the US on a state visit.

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 20 2023, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 14:27 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves while leaving for his visit to US. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over violence in Manipur and took a swipe at him, saying he doesn't care for the country and only cares about his chair.

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "Because you made the societies here enemies of each other just to win the elections...you made brothers fight. Has politics stooped to such a low level? One who doesn't care about the society doesn't care about the country, doesn't care about Manipur, only cares about his chair, such people do not have the right to live (on the post) even for a moment."

Also Read | One more 'Mann Ki Baat' but 'Maun on Manipur': Cong's dig at PM

Targeting the Prime Minister, Surjewala said, "Modi ji, today Manipur and the whole country is asking you the same thing. Has BJP's state and central government both divided the society and made them enemies of each other? Do you not care about Manipur and the country burning in the fire of violence?"

His remarks came after Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday morning left for the US on a state visit.

Also Read | Defence, critical tech on agenda as PM Narendra Modi heads to US for landmark visit

The Congress has been critical of the Prime Minister over his silence on Manipur violence. The northeastern state has been witnessing violence since May 3 and over 100 people have died, while over several thousands have been shifted to relief camps.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Narendra Modi
United States
US news
Joe Biden
Congress
Manipur
Randeep Singh Surjewala

Related videos

What's Brewing

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

 