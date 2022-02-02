Cops arrest main accused, two accomplices behind acid attack on Srinagar woman

Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday arrested three persons, including the main accused, in connection with acid attack on a 24-year-old woman in Srinagar a day before.

The woman, a resident of Eidgah in the old city, was attacked with acid on Tuesday evening. She suffered burn injuries and was rushed to SMHS hospital here.

A police spokesperson said immediately after the incident that a special investigation team (SIT) with Superintend Police North Srinagar as its head was formed to nab the culprits.

“During the initial field investigations and technical analysis, the name of one suspect came up which led to the apprehension of the main accused namely Sajid Altaf Rather S/o Mohd Altaf Rather of Buchwara Dalgate. The SIT arrested this main accused as his role came into prominence,” he said.

The police probe has revealed that the accused was liked the girl and since she had rejected his engagement proposal, he had been stalking her. “The accused, who works in a medical shop, on the evening of 01.02.2022 took a break from work and went on a scooty towards the place where the girl used to work alongwith a co-accused namely Momin Nazir sheikh S/o Nazir Ahmad Sheikh R/o Mehjoor Nagar,” it's statement says.

“On victim’s way back home in the late evening, she was followed and acid was thrown on her and afterwards the accused ran away and went back to his shop. The second accused was also arrested when more evidence came up. The scooty used in the commission of this heinous crime was also seized by the police,” the police added.

The police probe revealed that the accused had purchased acid from one of his acquaintances Mohammad Saleem, a motor mechanic and he has been arrested.

The police have instructed shopkeepers to follow Supreme Court directions on sale of acid, failing which legal action will be initiated against them.

