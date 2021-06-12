'Corona Mata' temple in Uttar Pradesh demolished, one arrested

As the number of 'devotees' seeking ''divine protection'' from Covid-19 swelled, the administration demolished the newly constructed 'Corona Mata' temple in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district.

The police have arrested one Nagesh Kumar Srivastava, who had got the temple constructed, sources said on Saturday.

The 'Corona Mata' temple was constructed at Juhi Sulkulpur village in the district a few days back to ''ward off the virus''.

Sources said that the crowds from the nearby villages and districts started flocking the temple and people also started singing 'bhajans' (religious hymns) and doing 'arti' (a ritual) there.

As per the sources, the decision to construct the temple was taken after three villagers died from Covid-19 last month.

The villagers condemned the demolition and said that the 'Corona Mata' could have protected them and others from the dreaded Covid-19.

There are reports of people resorting to superstitious practices to ward off the Covid-19 in other places.

In several UP districts, including Varanasi, Kushinagar and Mau, people have organised 'bhajans', special pujas and havana (a ritual by fire) at temples to keep Covid-19 at bay.

Reports said that the people, especially the women, have been offering 'dhar' (a mixture prepared with water, flowers and some other articles) at the temples of 'Dih Baba' (local deity) and goddess 'Kali' at several villages in Mau district.

Special pujas have also been organised at the ghats of river Ganga in Varanasi in which dozens of women from the nearby areas have taken part, reports said.

A senior government official said that he has received information about the pujas and added that stern action will be taken against those found to be spreading misleading information about Covid-19.