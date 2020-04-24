Coronavirus: Delhi reports 3 deaths, 138 new cases; tally rises to 2,514, toll climbs to 53

Delhi reported 138 fresh cases and three deaths due to coronavirus on Friday taking the total cases to 2,514 and death toll to 53.

Forty-nine people were discharged during the day as the number of those who recovered has risen to 857.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

At present, there are 1,604 COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals in the national capital.

A total of 33,672 samples, including 2,152 samples tested in the past 24 hours, have been tested in the capital so far and the results of 4,128 are still pending. According to the medical bulletin, 26,552 people have tested negative.

At present, Delhi has 92 containment zones in which 3.57 lakh people are staying. In these zones, 233 have tested positive for Covid-19 while 1,854 have tested negative. For 3,273 samples, the results are either pending or rejected by labs.