Coronavirus: Delhi reports 4 new deaths, 67 fresh cases

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 17 2020, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 22:29 ist
New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) workers spray disinfectant at Rashtrapati Bhawan's gate no. 37, South Avenue. (PTI Photo)

Four more deaths and 67 cases related to COVID-19 were reported in the national capital on Friday even as a fresh order has been issued for testing of samples.

With the latest figures, the death toll has risen to 42 while the number of cases has touched 1,707.

Twenty-one people were discharged, taking the total to 73, including one who migrated out during treatment.

At present, there are 1,592 people in hospitals who were tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the health bulletin, an order has been issued regarding testing of samples of the community under surveillance, people under quarantine and contacts of COVID-19 patients and patients admitted in hospitals.

The authorities also declared six more localities as containment zones, taking the total number to 66. 

Health teams have also collected 2,983 samples from the containment zones. 

New Delhi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Death
Arvind Kejriwal
