Coronavirus: Delhi's COVID-19 cases tally breaches 10,000-mark with 299 new infections

Delhi's tally for COVID-19 positive cases on Monday crossed the 10,000-mark after 299 fresh cases were reported even as the country moved into Lockdown 4.0 with more relaxations.

With this, Delhi has reported 10,054 cases since the first case was detected on March 2. The national capital had crossed the 1,000-mark on April 11 and it took just 38 days to add another 9,000 cases.

May alone has seen 6,539 or 65.03% of the total cases reported in the capital.

The latest medical bulletin also added 12 more deaths to the official toll, taking the total to 160.

According to the bulletin, 283 people have been discharged in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 4,485. There are 5,409 people still under treatment, including 2,250 in home isolation.

A total of 1.39 lakh samples have been tested so far, including 3,936 fresh samples.

On May 14, Delhi had reported 472 cases, the highest rise for a single day while on May 15, 425 cases were recorded, on May 16, it was 438 and 422 on May 17.

Delhi had crossed the 1,000-mark on April 11 when it registered 1,093 cases. It had taken eight days from April 19 (2,003 cases) to cross the 3,000-mark. It took just five days from April 27 (3,108 cases) to add another 1,000 cases to cross the 4,000-mark.

