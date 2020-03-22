COVID-19: Person hiding travel history in J&K booked

Coronavirus: FIR against person in J&K for hiding travel history

DHNS
DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Mar 22 2020, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2020, 22:12 ist
‌Authorities have appealed  the general public to cooperate with the administration in this unprecedented situation and proactivey disclose their own  travel history ,of their relatives and of neighbors. (Credit: AFP Photo)

Authorities in South Kashmir's Pulwama district Sunday ordered filing of an FIR against a person, who misled them by hiding travel history from Pakistan.

A case was recommended for registering against the person who  has tried to circumvent the screening and surveillance teams  and went into hiding.

Follow updates on the coronavirus outbreak here

The case was recommended for registering under section 269 IPC (unlawfully or negligently doing something which is likely to spread infection of any dangerous disease to life) , section 270 IPC ( malignant act likely to spread infection of dangerous disease to life), section 271 IPC (knowingly disobeying any quarantine rule) and section 188 IPC ( for disobeying any Govt order), an official spokesperson said.

‌Authorities have appealed  the general public to cooperate with the administration in this unprecedented situation and proactivey disclose their own  travel history ,of their relatives and of neighbors.

They reiterated that  concealment  of travel history or circumvention of screening would  coerce  the authorities to invoke relevant sections of IPC and stringent action shall be intiated as per law.

