Coronavirus: FIR against person in J&K for hiding travel history

Authorities in South Kashmir's Pulwama district Sunday ordered filing of an FIR against a person, who misled them by hiding travel history from Pakistan.

A case was recommended for registering against the person who has tried to circumvent the screening and surveillance teams and went into hiding.

The case was recommended for registering under section 269 IPC (unlawfully or negligently doing something which is likely to spread infection of any dangerous disease to life) , section 270 IPC ( malignant act likely to spread infection of dangerous disease to life), section 271 IPC (knowingly disobeying any quarantine rule) and section 188 IPC ( for disobeying any Govt order), an official spokesperson said.

‌Authorities have appealed the general public to cooperate with the administration in this unprecedented situation and proactivey disclose their own travel history ,of their relatives and of neighbors.

They reiterated that concealment of travel history or circumvention of screening would coerce the authorities to invoke relevant sections of IPC and stringent action shall be intiated as per law.