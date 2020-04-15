Coronavirus lockdown 2.0: Relief for plantation sector as govt allows operations

In a relief for the plantation sector, the Government has allowed operations of tea, coffee and rubber plantations as well as processing, packaging, sale and marketing units linked to it during the extended leg of coronavirus lockdown.

However, only a maximum of 50% of workers can allowed to engage in activities at a single time.

In the animal husbandry sector, operation of poultry farms, hatcheries and livestock farming activities are allowed. Animal feed manufacturing and feed plans, including supply of raw material such maize and soya are also allowed.

"Operation of animal shelter homes, including 'gaushalas' (cow-shelters)" can also function. The government had already made relaxations for the agricultural sector as well as fisheries earlier.