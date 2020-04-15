Relief for plantation sector as govt allows operations

Coronavirus lockdown 2.0: Relief for plantation sector as govt allows operations

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 15 2020, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 16:09 ist
Women belonging to the tea-tribe community work at a garden during the nationwide lockdown in Dibrugarh, Assam. (Credit: PTI)

In a relief for the plantation sector, the Government has allowed operations of tea, coffee and rubber plantations as well as processing, packaging, sale and marketing units linked to it during the extended leg of coronavirus lockdown.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

However, only a maximum of 50% of workers can allowed to engage in activities at a single time.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

 

In the animal husbandry sector, operation of poultry farms, hatcheries and livestock farming activities are allowed. Animal feed manufacturing and feed plans, including supply of raw material such maize and soya are also allowed.

 

"Operation of animal shelter homes, including 'gaushalas' (cow-shelters)" can also function. The government had already made relaxations for the agricultural sector as well as fisheries earlier. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19
plantations
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Trump to convene G7 leaders to discuss COVID-19 crisis

Trump to convene G7 leaders to discuss COVID-19 crisis

New iPhone may be launched amid coronavirus lockdown

New iPhone may be launched amid coronavirus lockdown

'On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022'

'On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022'

 