Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: Delhi govt gets 5.48 lakh suggestions on what to do

The Delhi government has received an overwhelming 5.48 lakh suggestions from the public regarding relaxations that should be provided post-May 17 in COVID-19 lockdown 4.0.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government will refer to the suggestions received from the public to formulate its proposal to be sent to the central government by May 15, the deadline set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for states to submit its recommendations on how to go about during Lockdown 4.0.

It has received 4.76 lakh suggestions through WhatsApp messages, 10,700 through emails and 39,000 telephone calls. It also received 22,700 responses through petition portal change.org.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Kejriwal had sought suggestions on the relaxation of lockdown, about the tenure and gravity of the relaxation, on the sectors that should get the relaxation, and whether the public transport system should begin or whether buses, autos and metro ply. He also sought suggestions on whether markets and industrial areas should reopen.

He had made it clear that the lifting of lockdown in its entirety is not possible due to the existing COVID-19 situation but said at the same time, it was also important to save the economy, which was hit badly by the national lockdown since March 25 during which people have suffered.

Kejriwal had said he would wait for suggestions till 5 pm on Wednesday and in the meantime, would hold discussions with experts, doctors and other stakeholders to firm up Delhi government's stand on the issue.

On Monday, he had asked Modi to allow economic activities across the capital barring containment zones. The whole of Delhi is in the red zone and it has severe restrictions. The Delhi government had earlier too demanded that all the 11 districts in the capital should not be profiled as red zones.