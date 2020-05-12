Coronavirus: Lockdown cannot be lifted fully, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as he seeks suggestions on relaxations after May 17

Asserting that COVID-19 lockdown cannot be lifted immediately as cases are spreading, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought suggestions from people on relaxations that can be provided in the coming days.

He said one has to ensure that one's health is protected from COVID-19 but at the same time, it was also important to save the economy, which was hit badly by the national lockdown since March 25 during which people have suffered.

Kejriwal's appeal to people for suggestions came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday gave Chief Ministers time till May 15 to provide a roadmap on what they intend to do after May 17, when the current edition of lockdown ends. He has indicated that the lockdown will have to continue even as some states sought relaxations in norms and more power to states.

Referring to Modi setting May 15 as deadline during a video conference with Chief Ministers, Kejriwal said he has asked for suggestions from people on lockdown relaxations.

"What do you feel? Should lockdown be lifted or not? The point is cases are spreading. The lifting of lockdown fully is not possible. Whether relaxations should be given? If so, in which all sectors? Should buses, metro, taxis and autos be allowed to operate? Can schools, markets and industrial areas open? I wish people give us suggestions on the way ahead," he told a digital address.

He said he would wait for suggestions till 5 pm on Wednesday and in the meantime, he would hold discussions with experts, doctors and other stakeholders to firm up Delhi government's stand on the issue.

"This is no voting. We are collecting suggestions and we will analyse. Good suggestions will be collated and on Wednesday, Delhi government will present to the Centre its view," Kejriwal said. People can call 1031 and record their suggestions, WhatsApp it to 8800007722 or email it delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com.

On Monday, Kejriwal asked Modi to allow economic activities across the capital barring containment zones. The whole of Delhi is in a red zone and it has severe restrictions. The Delhi government had earlier too demanded that all the 11 districts in the capital should not be profiled as red zones.