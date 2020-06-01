Coronavirus Lockdown: List of activities allowed in Madhya Pradesh from June 1

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in view of the Union Home Ministry guidelines, announced new rules for Unlock 1.0, the first phase towards opening up of economies amidst lockdown to contain COVID-19 spread.

He said that following the guidelines, the state government will start conducting economic activities in a phased manner in the state.

Here is a list of activities that are now allowed in the state in non-containment areas:

1. Starting June 8, religious places, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and other hospitality services will reopen in the state.

2. Not more than 50 guests are allowed at a wedding ceremony. Similarly, a maximum of 20 people can attend a funeral in the state. Other than that, large gatherings continue to be suspended until further notice.

3. Cinema halls, gymnasium, swimming pool, amusement park, theatre, bar and auditorium, assembly room, marriage garden have been barred from continuing services.

4. No pass will be required for travelling in or out of the state.

5. Curfew timings have been revised to 9 pm-5 am. During these hours, one is only allowed to step outside for essential services.

6. Schools will reopen solely for Class 12 exams. Except that, all educational institutions will remain closed until the government reaches any decision. The decision is expected to be taken in July after consultation with all the stakeholders.

7. All restriction on shops and markets has been lifted in the state. However, one-fourth of the shops in the urban areas of Indore, Ujjain, Neemuch and Burhanpur will be opened turn-by-turn. One-third of the shops in Bhopal will open turn-by-turn. Half the shops in Dewas, Khandwa municipal corporation and Dhar and Neemuch municipality areas will open but standalone shops and neighbourhood shops will be free from this ban, Chouhan announced.

8. All government and private offices have been allowed to function at full capacity except offices in Ujjain, Indore, and Bhopal would function with 50 percent employees.

9. Inter-state buses will not operate till June 7. Barring Ujjain, Indore, and Bhopal, public transport buses have been allowed to operate with 50 percent passengers.

10. While spitting in public places remains a punishable offence, consumption of alcohol, betel leaf, gutka, tobacco in public places will also remain prohibited.

The above-mentioned relaxations will do not apply to containment areas. Lockdown in those areas has been extended till June 30 and only essential services will be allowed.