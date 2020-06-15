No plan for another COVID-19 lockdown in Delhi: CM

Coronavirus: No plan for another lockdown in Delhi, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 15 2020, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 15:03 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that there was no plan for another lockdown in Delhi even as the number of novel coronavirus cases continues to spurt.

"Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi is being planned. There are no such plans," Kejriwal tweeted.

It comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held meetings with Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and three mayors to discuss the strategy to deal with the COVID-19 situation.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,224 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 41,000, while the death toll mounted to 1,327. 

