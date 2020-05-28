Coronavirus: Panic grips Bishanpura village in Uttar Pradesh after bats dies

Panic gripped Bishanpura village after some bats were found dead here during the past few days, officials said on Thursday.

According to villagers, there have been incidents of bats falling from trees and dying in the Maniyar police station area.

Teams of health, forest and veterinary doctors reached the village on Wednesday to take the samples for testing.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

District Forest Officer Shradha Yadav said the matter has come to the knowledge of the Forest Department and four samples have been taken into custody for testing.

The reasons for their death will be known only after receiving the report, Yadav added.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The incident has gained significance in view of of the raging coronavirus pandemic and villagers apprehend that the dead bats could lead to problems.

A similar incident was reported from Belghat area of Gorakhpur earlier this week.