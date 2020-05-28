Panic grips Bishanpura village in UP after bats dies

Coronavirus: Panic grips Bishanpura village in Uttar Pradesh after bats dies

PTI
PTI,
  • May 28 2020, 13:45 ist
  • updated: May 28 2020, 13:45 ist
Representative image/Pixabay Image

Panic gripped Bishanpura village after some bats were found dead here during the past few days, officials said on Thursday.

According to villagers, there have been incidents of bats falling from trees and dying in the Maniyar police station area.

Teams of health, forest and veterinary doctors reached the village on Wednesday to take the samples for testing.

District Forest Officer Shradha Yadav said the matter has come to the knowledge of the Forest Department and four samples have been taken into custody for testing.

The reasons for their death will be known only after receiving the report, Yadav added.

The incident has gained significance in view of of the raging coronavirus pandemic and villagers apprehend that the dead bats could lead to problems.

A similar incident was reported from Belghat area of Gorakhpur earlier this week.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Uttar Pradesh
Bats

