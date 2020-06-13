Couple, toddler daughter found hanging in Chhattisgarh

PTI
PTI, Korba,
  • Jun 13 2020, 21:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2020, 21:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

A couple allegedly committed suicide after killing their one-and-half-year-old daughter in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Saturday.

The bodies of Ashok Kumar Ratre (28) and his daughter Eshi were found hanging in one room while that of his wife Ragini was found hanging in another room in their house in Sukri village under Dipka police station limits on Saturday morning, said KL Sinha, City Superintendent of Police of Darri.

"Prima facie it seems the couple first killed their daughter and then hanged themselves. No suicide note has been found at the spot," the CSP informed.

Ashok's father has said his son, employed in a private firm, and Ragini had married three years ago and the couple was staying in a separate part of the house for the past one year, the official said.

"The father said Ashok and Ragini used to constantly quarrel. Further probe into the case is underway," Sinha said.

