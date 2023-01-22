Court sentences man, mother to jail for raping 15-year-old in Uttar Pradesh

Man, mother sentenced to jail over rape case in UP

PTI
PTI, Uttar Pradesh ,
  • Jan 22 2023, 13:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2023, 13:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

A man and his mother have been convicted and sentenced by a court here in a 2016 case of abduction and rape of a 15-year-old girl. 

The court of Special Judge (POCSO Act) Chandra Mohan Chaturvedi awarded 14-year rigorous imprisonment and Rs 17,000 fine to the man identified as Kanhaiya, while the mother Shyama Devi was awarded three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000.

Also Read | 2 minors rape 9-yr-old girl in UP, record video for blackmail

Giving details of the incident, Special Public Prosecutors Ashok Kumar Singh said a resident of Kaudiya police station area of the district had told police that his daughter was lured and raped by Kanhaiya on October 12, 2016. 

After collecting evidence, a charge sheet was filed in the court against Kanhaiya, his father Jaswant Lal and mother Shyama Devi for abducting and raping the teenager and under sections of the POCSO Act. 

Also Read | Woman raped for five years by man on pretext of marriage

While Kanhaiya and his mother were convicted, the judge acquitted Jaswant Lal for lack of evidence.

